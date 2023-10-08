Prime Minister, Spanish Foreign Minister Discuss Situation In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed, in a phone call on Sunday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain HE Jose Manuel Albares, latest developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel and ways to de-escalate the situation.

Prime Minister expressed, during the call, the State of Qatar's deep concern about the escalation of violence between the two sides, stressing the importance of exercising maximum restraint.

His Excellency also stressed the importance of concerted efforts between the two countries to achieve calm and de-escalation as well as protect the civilians from consequences of the confrontations.