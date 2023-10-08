New Instructions For Exempt Imported Goods Take Effect-JCD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -Authorities started implementation of the new executive instructions for customs control system on exempt imported goods for 2023, which were issued based on Customs Control Bylaw for Exempt Imported Goods No. 80 of 2023, Jordan Customs Department (JCD) announced on Sunday.The amended instructions aim to facilitate industrial sector's measures and enhance the investment environment, by simplifying procedures for payment restrictions on exempted imported goods, according to a JCD statement.JCD Director General, Jalal Qudah, said the new amendments reflect Royal visions, by contributing to improving Jordan's investment environment and strengthening the national economy.Qudah added that JCD seeks to raise level of services provided to Jordan's private sector, in a bid to spare effort, time and costs on investors, industrialists, and service recipients.JCD, he noted, consulted with Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and the industrial sector's representatives ahead of issuing the instructions.