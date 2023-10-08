Hundreds Of Israelis Killed Since Start Of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

Gaza, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Israeli media, citing the Magen David Adom Organization, announced Sunday that about 400 Israelis (and counting) were killed in the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation and that 2,048 were injured, including 20 in critical condition and 340 in serious condition.

