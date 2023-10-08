Jordan, Australia Tackle Water Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud met with Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch on Sunday to discuss strategic projects that can benefit Jordan's water sector.Abu Al-Saud said that despite Jordan's tireless efforts to improve its water resources, the challenges of climate change, population growth, and the presence of refugees have made the gap between demand and availability even wider.He discussed Jordan's efforts in managing water resources, including integrated water management, reducing water loss, and reusing treated water for economic and agricultural purposes to maintain a sufficient supply of fresh drinking water. Additionally, he said Jordan plans to implement alternative energy sources to power water facilities and adopt energy efficiency programs to reduce energy costs. Long-term solutions, such as the national carrier, are also underway to address the water crisis in the Kingdom.Abu Al-Saud expressed his appreciation for the Australian team's ongoing efforts to establish reliable and prosperous collaboration with Jordan in the areas of water and sanitation, anticipating an increase in Australian aid for executing renewable energy initiatives in the sector and vital water projects.Lynch appreciated the ministry's actions towards development and construction, as well as their effective humanitarian efforts towards refugees in Jordan, which has successfully dealt with water scarcity despite limited resources.He emphasized Australia's eagerness to aid Jordan's water sector in combating the challenges posed by climate change, expressing his country's willingness to provide various forms of support for the success of Jordan's important water initiatives.