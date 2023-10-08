Water Ministry, Environmental Protection Department Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud discussed Sunday with the Director of the Royal Department of Environmental Protection (RDEP) Brig. Gen. Tambi Muhammad Zaki Hamkari strengthening cooperation and coordination, especially with the upcoming olive-picking and olive oil season and draining the resulting waste into sewage networks.Jordan, Abu Al-Saud said, suffers from scarce water resources, which must be protected to ensure the preservation of ground and surface water and preserve the safety and quality of water resources through intensifying cooperation between the water sector and the RDEP, a Public Security Department affiliate, and implementing campaigns to control violations throughout the Kingdom.He explained that the ministry and the environmental rangers are carrying out many field assignments with the aim of preserving the quality and protection of water, lauding the department's swift response and continued efforts for constructive cooperation, which, he noted, will be furthered through training programs on water preservation and monitoring olive waste during peak season.He pointed out the need to ensure the quality of water in tanks and sewage tanks, unload wastewater in the designated stations, and protect valleys through ongoing monitoring and the use of the latest technical and technological techniques, in addition to the importance of activating plans to monitor industrial water, especially in the regions of southern Amman.For his part, Hamkari said that the Public Security Department prioritizes backing official institutions and various agencies in a way that ensures the enforcement of the law and the protection of the interests of the nation and citizens, pointing out that the police, as a judicial officer, will take legal measures to preserve water resources, which are suffering from significant depletion as a result of increasing demand.