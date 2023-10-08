DJ Snake To Perform In Lieu Of Bruno Mars At Qatar Grand Prix Post-Race Concert

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Bruno Mars will not be performing at the post-race concert tonight, October 8, for the Formula One Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, announced Lusail International Circuit (LIC) adding that instead global superstar DJ Snake will welcome the fans.

"We are sorry to let you know that due to circumstances outside of our control, Bruno Mars will not be performing at Lusail International Circuit tonight," LIC posted on X.

It further stated that the artist will be replaced by the global superstar DJ Snake as it is ready to welcome fans to the circuit.

"However, after working hard overnight to ensure that our post-race concert can still take place, we are pleased to announce that global superstar DJ Snake will be performing at LIC this evening," it further stated.

"We look forward to welcoming fans to the circuit to enjoy the final instalment of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023," LIC stated.

LIC also shared today's schedule for the final day of the Qatar Grand Prix, with events starting at 3PM.