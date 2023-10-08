Iran regains access to USD1.7B frozen assets in Luxembourg

(MENAFN) The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has reported a pivotal development regarding the release of USD1.7 billion of Iran's frozen assets by Luxembourg. This significant move comes as a result of a ruling issued by the Supreme Court of Luxembourg, marking a noteworthy legal and financial milestone.



The release of these frozen assets, a substantial sum amounting to USD1.7 billion, has been made possible through a series of diligent legal actions and follow-ups carried out by the Central Bank of Iran. These efforts have proven successful in navigating the complex legal landscape surrounding the frozen assets and have culminated in the removal of the legal obstacles that had previously impeded Iran's access to these funds.



With the legal barriers now eliminated, the Central Bank of Iran stands ready to reclaim control of this sizable financial reserve. This development not only signifies a significant financial boost for Iran but also highlights the intricacies and dynamics of international financial relations, especially in the context of frozen assets and their release. It underscores the importance of legal processes and diplomatic efforts in addressing such complex financial matters on the global stage.

MENAFN08102023000045015682ID1107207874