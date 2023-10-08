Worries rise regarding US-Turkey ties following drone incident

(MENAFN) The recent incident involving the downing of a Turkish drone by US forces in northeastern Syria on Thursday night has sparked concerns regarding its potential impact on the already fragile relationship between Ankara and Washington. Nevertheless, both parties have taken swift measures to de-escalate the situation.



In response to a suicide bombing outside the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara on the morning of October 1, which Turkish authorities attribute to individuals with ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) who had entered the country from Syria, Turkey's armed forces and its National Intelligence Organization initiated military operations in northern Syria.



These operations targeted various locations associated with the PKK and its Syrian counterpart, the People's Protection Units (YPG), in the Tell Rifaat, Jazira, and Derik regions of northern Syria.



Turkey began retributive airstrikes only a few hours following Hakan Fidan, Turkey's foreign minister, openly stated that the PKK and its organization in Syria and Iraq were “legitimate targets”.

