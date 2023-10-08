DR Congo clashes displace almost 50,000

(MENAFN) In the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, rival armed factions engaged in clashes, resulting in the deaths of five civilians and the displacement of over 50,000 people, according to the United Nations. These confrontations mark a resumption of hostilities after a six-month period of relative calm.



The conflict has arisen between indigenous armed groups and the M23 rebel movement in North Kivu province, as reported by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).



“The resurgence of violent clashes since October 1 raises concern about a fresh deterioration in the humanitarian situation,” OCHA declared.



Around 51,000 citizens had been “forced to flee their homes” in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



Towards the end of September, the prominent armed groups active in North Kivu convened in the provincial capital of Goma, expressing their readiness to disarm.



However, in a matter of days, they executed synchronized assaults on villages in Masisi and Rutshuru territories.



Video recording published on social media, displays members of the militia stating that they are “volunteers to defend the nation” ahead of recording themselves shooting at houses and setting them on fire.

