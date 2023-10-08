Saudi Arabia Railways Launches Hydrogen Train Tests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the launch of hydrogen train tests in the Kingdom, following the signing of an agreement with the French company Alstom.

It will conduct operational tests and studies necessary to prepare this type of train to fit the Kingdom's environment, in preparation for its future entry into service, and in compliance with the memorandum of understanding signed by the Ministry of Energy and SAR.

The trials started this October, according to SAR, which said that such trains are the first to be used in the Middle East and North Africa region. On the occasion, SAR stressed the Kingdom's commitment to adopting sustainable transport technologies.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA quoted Minister of Transportation and Logistics and SAR Chairman of the Board of Directors Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser as saying that the step is part of the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and plans to move to a more sustainable transport system that adopts the latest smart technologies, stressing that SAR is committed to its leading role in achieving the Saudi Green Initiative, stemming from the Saudi Vision 2030, which stipulates increasing the Kingdom's reliance on clean energy, reducing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.



The certified trials of this type of train began in 2018 in Germany and continued until 2020; commercial operations, limited to passenger transport, began in 2022.