Israel Imposes Lockdown On West Bank, Jerusalem

Ramallah, Oct. 8 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces have implemented a complete lockdown in the West Bank and Jerusalem, restricting Palestinian mobility.Eyewitnesses told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent in Ramallah that the occupation forces closed all military checkpoints connecting cities, villages, and camps and dismembered the West Bank by separating its south, center, and north areas while tightening its siege on occupied Jerusalem and closing all military checkpoints leading to it.

