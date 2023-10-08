JCI: Arab Investments Main Booster Of Industrial Production

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Arab investments have boosted the local industry's performance and increased production volume, said President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir.He told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the industrial sector in Jordan has numerous components and features that make it highly attractive for investment, as it has received over 80% of total investments in the country in recent years, particularly in the food, chemical, engineering, and petrochemical industries.Arab investments made up almost half of foreign investment in Jordan, including numerous sectors, he added.The industrial sector is highly productive and valuable, with an annual production worth $25 billion. In the Kingdom, there are over 1,500 different goods produced across various industrial sub-sectors.The sector is also teeming with investment opportunities worth $4.4 billion, with concentrations in fertilizer ($1 billion), chemical ($726 million), clothing ($560 million), pharmaceutical ($461 million), and mineral resources ($328 million).Local and Arab investors are showing interest in the industrial sector, which serves as a gateway to markets with over 1.6 billion consumers worldwide. The Jordanian state has provided numerous economic agreements to empower and support the private sector in this endeavor.The JCI recently unveiled plans to invest $850 million in existing industries or those in the final stages of establishment. This move is set to create 3,650 new job opportunities, while exports are expected to reach around $1.2 billion.The industrial sector houses 18,000 numerous and diverse production facilities spread throughout the Kingdom, including 16,200 craft establishments and 1,800 industrial establishments, employing 268,000 workers.