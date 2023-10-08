Jordan Post Unveils New Commemorative Stamp Collection For 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Jordan Post on Sunday announced the release of its latest series of commemorative stamps for 2023, set to be available to the public starting Monday.According to Zuhair Al-Azza, the spokesperson for Jordan Post, this new collection comprises three distinct editions; the "Mediterranean Festivals" Edition, which pays tribute to the rich cultural festivals of the Mediterranean region, the "Olive Trees" Edition, which highlights the national significance of olive trees in Jordan and their role in promoting environmentally friendly agriculture, and the "Nabatean Inscriptions" Edition, which is dedicated to showcasing Nabatean inscriptions that provide insights into the history of the Nabatean civilization in Jordan.These new stamp releases offer a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to celebrate and appreciate various facets of Jordan's rich culture, history, and natural heritage.They will be accessible at select post offices across the country, including Jabal Amman, Al-Lweibdeh, Downtown, Al-Abdali, Central Irbid, Central Madaba, Central Aqaba, Central Jerash, Petra, Karak, Um Qais, Ajloun, Al-Salt, as well as Mahes and Al-Fuheis post offices.