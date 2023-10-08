QNB And Visa Extends Mega Life Rewards Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa, continues its QNB Visa Life Rewards mega-campaign series for one more month, October, following a very successful participation by the bank's customers.

The latest campaign edition, which will run until 31 October 2023, offers even bigger prizes to more winners; A total of 10 winners will win QR100,000 each, totaling the prize money for October to QR1,000,000. This is in addition to the double Life Rewards points awarded to customers for the purchases on QNB Visa Life Rewards credit cards on every Friday during the month of October.

QNB Visa Life Rewards credit cardholders will be granted one chance to enter the draw to win when spending a cumulative amount of QR1,000 locally and five chances when spending the same in foreign currencies. This includes face to face or e-commerce transactions. For newly issued QNB Visa Life Rewards credit card with a minimum spending of QR1,000, a total of ten chances will be granted in the draw.

Commenting on the extension of the campaign, Adel Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President QNB Retail Banking Group said:“We are very pleased with the high participation rate of the campaign and we are delighted to extend the campaign for one more month, October, and we are confident that it will be a great success. As regional leaders within the Cards and Payments industry, we continue to invest in the best campaigns with high customer centricity, providing them with relevant and valuable customer experience. We are also pleased for our continuous collaboration with Visa, our long terms strategic partner”

Shashank Singh, Visa's Country Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, stated:“We are delighted to partner with QNB to extend this exciting campaign for our Visa Life Rewards credit cardholders in Qatar. This promotion has shown to be a great way to provide QNB's Visa cardholders access to the digital economy and support the government's ambitions of extending the benefits of digital payments – secure, convenient and rewarding. We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with QNB, as we strive to bring more value to our cardholders and local businesses as well as contribute to the payments landscape in Qatar.”.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services. The total number of employees is 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines.