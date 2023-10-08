GEMS Wellington students unite for inclusive Power Hour Workout

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: In an extraordinary showcase of unity and empowerment, GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail recently hosted a thrilling Power Hour workout session that brought together a diverse group of female students, parents, and teachers. This event, organised by Dubai Women’s Run, drew over 120 enthusiastic participants from three renowned Wellington schools: GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, and GEMS Wellington International School.



The Power Hour session, a high-energy cardio and Zumba fusion, was designed to cater to participants of all fitness levels. Students in attendance were aged 11-16, and included some of the school’s promising athletes. A heart-pumping, calorie-burning experience left everyone sweating, smiling, and feeling invigorated.



Joanne Hearty, the Wellington Director of Sports at GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, said: “It was wonderful to see over 120 students, teachers, and parents come together in a completely inclusive environment. Numerous health benefits are associated with exercising in the morning, and this is especially true for students — as we’ve found that it really leaves a positive impact on them during the school day."



She continued: "For GEMS, bringing our parent community to participate in events alongside students is one of the ways we strengthen family bonds, which plays a huge role in a child’s life. For the girls, having their mums work out with them is so important – they can see that their mums, sisters, and friends are so invested in exercise and it’s something they can bond over and it’s really important for that mother-daughter time.”



Maren Carlier, a 13-year-old, Year 9 student at GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, shared her experience, saying: “It was great working out with mum; she has to work a lot, and I have schoolwork so doing this together was fun. She was taking pictures, and we were high fiving each other, so it was really encouraging. Thanks to this event, we can walk into class and say, ‘I did something great today!'"



Noha Abbas, a parent of two students at GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail, commented, “It was a lovely event, and I think every school should have such an energising session monthly. It is such good motivation for the kids to come and work out with their parents. Just five minutes of working out can help the kids to stay active and fresh in the morning, which would also improve concentration in class.”



The Power Hour session, held on September 22, 2023 will also help women get ready for the Dubai Women’s Run on 5 November.





MENAFN08102023004696012122ID1107207534