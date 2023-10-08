Cardano Hits An All-Time High For ADA Supply Staked, But Does It Matter?

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) As the curtains of October unrolled, Cardano (ADA) showcased a promising start. The metrics paint a bullish narrative for its ecosystem participants. The price trajectory of ADA, inching towards the $0.30 mark, sheds light on a vibrant network activity permeating the space. This week alone has witnessed an unfolding saga of on-chain metrics that could sketch the roadmap for ADA's price in the following weeks.

Cardano's staking landscape has hit a crescendo in H2 2023, marking a new pinnacle. This is symbolic of a thriving network that's not only drawing new entrants at a brisk pace but also engendering a robust staking scenario.

Staking metrics reflect a rise from 62.74% to 63.5% between September 27 and October 5. Therefore, the underlying narrative hints at a diminished market supply . This modest uptick represents a positive response possibly stemming from the Cardano team's ramped-up developmental endeavors over the recent weeks.

October 2 unfurled with ADA's price hitting a 30-day zenith of $0.28, resonating with a significant upsurge in ADA staking. Those actions created an artificial price increase. Concurrently, the network experienced a four-month high, with 3,860 fresh wallet addresses coming to life.

This persistent inflow of new participants has been a hallmark of October, with the network welcoming 11,383 new wallets over the initial week. Even so, new wallets do not necessarily equal new users. Existing network participants can create thousands of wallet addresses in seconds.

However, the market dynamics of altcoins , ADA included, often dance to the tune of Bitcoin's movements. A stark surge in new users typically heralds a fresh market demand for ADA, yet the momentum in altcoins generally hinges on Bitcoin's performance. This interplay underscores a broader market narrative that extends beyond Cardano's ecosystem, yet profoundly impacts its price action and network demand.

Staking, a barometer of network commitment, evaluates real-time alterations in the staked coin quantity by investors in smart contracts , bolstering network security. The highest staking activity level since June 22, 2023, was clocked at 63.5%, although it doesn't necessarily echo market demand for ADA. It delineates a steadfast holder base unwilling to liquidate at a loss, signaling nothing beyond.

The underpinning on-chain indicators provide a nuanced gaze into what the future potentially holds for ADA. As Cardano's ecosystem continues to buzz with intensified activity, the ensuing weeks might unfurl a compelling narrative for ADA. Even so, always trade with caution.

The post Cardano Hits An All-time High For ADA Supply Staked, But Does it Matter? appeared first on CryptoMode .