UAE President Receives Speaker Of Iranian Parliament

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, accompanied by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC).

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed Qalibaf, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his wishes for the continued progress of the UAE. His Highness, in turn, conveyed his greetings to Raisi, expressing his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people.

The two sides discussed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance ties, especially at the parliamentary level, in addition to various issues of mutual interest.

The meeting also addressed the important role of parliaments in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering the values of coexistence, understanding, and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and a number of members of the Federal National Council and senior officials as well as members of the delegation accompanying the Iranian Parliament Speaker.

