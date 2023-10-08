Two Months Out From COP28 The Sense Of Urgency For Ambitious Climate Action Has Never Been More Critical: C3S

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BRUSSELS, 5th October, 2023 (WAM) – The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said today the unprecedented temperatures for the time of year observed in September - following a record summer - have broken records by an extraordinary amount.

According to Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S): ''This extreme month has pushed 2023 into the dubious honour of first place - on track to be the warmest year and around 1.4°C above preindustrial average temperatures. Two months out from COP28 – the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action has never been more critical.”

The scientific evidence is overwhelming – we will continue to see more climate records and more intense and frequent extreme weather events impacting society and ecosystems, until we stop emitting greenhouse gases.”

September 2023 was the warmest September on record globally, with an average surface air temperature of 16.38°C, 0.93°C above the 1991-2020 average for September and 0.5°C above the temperature of the previous warmest September, in 2020.

September 2023 global temperature was the most anomalous warm month of any year.