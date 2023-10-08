WAM Participates In TRENDS Panel Discussion On Global Media Congress

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), has participated in a panel discussion held by TRENDS Research and Advisory entitled "The Global Media Congress... supporting joint media work on climate and sustainability issues."

The panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Mohammed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, during which TRENDS was announced as a research partner for the upcoming Global Media Congress (GMC), which will be held from 14th-16th November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Dr. Al Ali highlighted WAM's keenness to highlight the centre's outstanding research efforts and various achievements. He also expressed his pleasure in choosing TRENDS Research and Advisory as a research partner for the upcoming Global Media Congress, emphasising the significance of this prominent global event in affirming the UAE's position as a global hub for advanced media outlets.

Al Rayssi spoke about the Global Media Congress and the wise leadership's support for organising this prominent global platform event, which brings experts who foresee the future of the media sector in the world.

He said that organising the Congress comes as a message that proves the UAE's keenness to contribute to the future of the global media sector. Media has become a key pillar in the countries' strategy to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

He explained that the first session of the GMC, which was held last year, targeted about 5,000 participants, but it succeeded in attracting 13,000 participants worldwide. This is an embodiment of the success of this event, which brings together a group of experts and specialists from all over the world.

WAM Director-General added that the next session of the Congress will witness new events and build on the success of the first session to enrich the agenda of the second session of this global event.

Regarding the link of the Congress to climate issues, Al Rayssi said that the Congress is held shortly before the UN Conference of the Parties "COP28". He said it addresses the main themes: environmental media and sustainability, media education, challenges, opportunities and innovation. Other issues include sports media, the role of new technologies and artificial intelligence.

The environmental media and sustainability theme will be discussed in a special session in collaboration with TRENDS Research and Advisory on the first day of the Congress. A group of experts and specialists worldwide shall participate in this event.

Al Rayssi added that specialised media has become an urgent necessity today. This emphasises the importance of increasing the number of specialised media cadres, especially in environmental media and sustainability.

On the role of the national media in enhancing the distinguished reputation of the UAE, Al Rayssi said that the UAE is a land of opportunities. The country has become a global destination because of its reputation as an oasis of tolerance and coexistence. Al Rayssi said that we are keen that our national media strengthen bridges of communication with the world and reflect the country's unique and qualitative achievements in all fields.

He added that WAM has been keen on working to promote its relations with the global media during the past period. It concluded about 123 agreements and memoranda of understanding with many international media institutions. There are performance indicators for each agreement, during which the outputs of this cooperation are measured.

