€52.7 Goods Trade Surplus In Q2'23: EU

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BRUSSELS, 7th October, 2023 (WAM) -- In the second quarter of 2023 (Q2'23), the European Union (EU) seasonally adjusted current account of the balance of payments recorded a surplus of €73.0 billion (+1.7% of GDP), compared with a surplus of €60.6 billion (+1.5% of GDP) in Q1'23 and a deficit of €32.6 billion (-0.8% of GDP) in Q2'22, according to estimates released by Eurostat, the EU statistical office.

In the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023, based on seasonally adjusted data, the surplus of the goods account increased (+€52.7 bn compared to +€41.4 bn), while the surplus of the services account decreased (+€33.7 bn compared to +€39.9 bn). The surplus of the primary income account increased (+€6.9 bn compared to +€1.9 bn) and the deficit of the secondary income account decreased (-€20.3 bn compared to -€22.6 bn). During the same period, the deficit of the capital account decreased (-€6.8 bn compared to -€9.7 bn).