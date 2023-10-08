Sheikha Alya, UNDP Director Discuss Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met with Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner. The partnership between Qatar and the UNDP was discussed during the meeting. Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani also met with the General Director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rodolfo Benitez Verson. During the meeting, cooperation between Qatar and Cuba were discussed within the framework of Cuba's presidency of the G77+China summit.
