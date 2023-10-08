Qatar Attends 17Th WOAH Regional Conference For Middle East In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Ministry of Municipality participated in the 17th Regional Conference for the Middle East of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), which was held recently in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Director of the Animal Resources Department at the Ministry of Municipality Eng Abdulaziz Al Ziyara headed the Ministry of Municipality's delegation to the conference. He also participated in a training workshop for delegations on ways to use the new system for evaluating veterinary services (PVS). The conference dealt with an analysis of the epidemiological situation in the regional countries and ways to improve and develop veterinary services in the regional countries.

It discussed the One Health approach and the extent of the necessity for the cooperation of the authorities responsible for livestock, health, and the environment to adopt the One Health approach and protect the environment from emerging diseases. Also, it reviewed the seriousness of microbial resistance to antibiotics and the role of countries in the region in reducing this phenomenon. The conference discussed the recommendations and ways to invest in the field of veterinary services.