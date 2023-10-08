Headquarters Of Qatar's Embassy Opens In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi opened the headquarters of the Embassy of Qatar in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku, yesterday.
The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan H E Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab and Ambassador of Palestine and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Azerbaijan H E Nasser Abdul Kareem Abdul Rahman.
MENAFN08102023000063011010ID1107206888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.