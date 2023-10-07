Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian Near Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- A young Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Deir Sharaf, west of Nablus, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).A Palestinian medical source at Rafidia Hospital announced that the martyr is Ahmad Atef Al-Awawdeh, 19 years old, from the town of Dura in Hebron.With the death of Al-Awawdeh, the death toll in the West Bank rises to 7 martyrs in the last 24 hours.