Israeli Soldiers Kill Young Palestinian Near Nablus

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- A young Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Deir Sharaf, west of Nablus, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
A Palestinian medical source at Rafidia Hospital announced that the martyr is Ahmad Atef Al-Awawdeh, 19 years old, from the town of Dura in Hebron.
With the death of Al-Awawdeh, the death toll in the West Bank rises to 7 martyrs in the last 24 hours.
