J & K Is Now On The Global Tourism Map: LG

“We have transformed decades of damage and destruction into prosperity; created an environment for people to live life on their own terms, provided the right conditions for businesses and start-ups to flourish and right opportunities for entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into profitable businesses,” Sinha said.

He was interacting with the members of Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) -Greater India Chapter here on Saturday during which he discussed the business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, the LG highlighted the extraordinary transformation of J&K under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the fastest expansion of its economy within a few years.

“Jammu Kashmir is also a byword for socio-economic miracle today. The UT is providing a plethora of investment opportunities in different sectors and offering best incentives to investors,” he said.

During the interaction, the LG responded to the queries and shared the unprecedented progress registered in diverse sectors.

J&K is now on the global tourism map. Till September this year 1.67 Cr tourists visited the UT and the number of foreign tourists has gone up by 350% in comparison to last year,” he said.

The LG appreciated the young industry leaders for their contribution in the country's growth and unwavering commitment to give back to the society and invited them to become the partners in the development journey of Jammu Kashmir.

Members of YPO and young Industry stalwarts, present on the occasion, also shared the experience of their visit to the Union Territory.

Flags Off 'Walk For Wildlife'

Earlier Lieutenant Governor said

that his administration is committed to the cause of wildlife conservation, protection of the unique and rich ecological heritage and pursue economic growth and preserve the environment by striking the right balance.

The LG made these remarks while flagging off Walkathon 'Walk for Wildlife', as a part of Wildlife Week 2023 from Police Golf Course to Nishat Bagh here on Saturday.

Prominent Citizens, wildlife conservation & eco club members, volunteers, NCC cadets, students in large numbers participated in the 5 km long Walkathon organized by Department of Wildlife Protection to spread awareness on wildlife conservation.

In his address, the LG reaffirmed the commitment of the J&K Administration to the cause of wildlife conservation, protection of the unique and rich ecological heritage and pursue economic growth and preserve the environment by striking the right balance.

He called for community-led conservation of biodiversity and protection of wildlife.



“It is our collective responsibility to strengthen the ecological integrity, restore the original glory of our rivers, lakes and protect our forests from smugglers and poachers,” he said.

“Every citizen, every youth should become a Wildlife and Environment Mitra and also spread awareness in the society on adopting sustainable lifestyle,” he added.

The LG shared the efforts of the UT administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the integrated development of wildlife habitats and promotion of eco tourism and green economy.

“Hangul Breeding Centre in Tral, languishing since 2008 has been revived and completed this year. Hangul population has seen an increase and two more RAMSAR sites were added in 2022. Last year more than 13 lakh migratory birds were sighted,” he said.

Sinha appreciated the initiatives taken by the Department of Wildlife Protection for mitigation of man-animal conflict, safety of human lives, their property and livestock.

He also released a short film“J&K: Wildlife Chronicles” and a poster of the Wildlife Protection department.

