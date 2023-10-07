Morocco Receives 250 Million Year Old Fossil Species From The US

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Morocco announced that it has gotten back three fossil remains
of three different species, dated back to 250 million years ago,
from the US, Azernews reports.
Moroccan Culture Minister Mehdi Bensaid said the announcement of
the repatriation of the fossil species was during this week's
US-Morocco Law Enforcement Seminar for Countering the Illicit
Trafficking in Cultural Property. The event at the Mohammed VI
Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in the capital Rabat was also
attended by US Ambassador to Morocco Puneet Talwar, who handed over
the three fossil species to the Moroccan government, according to
Bensaid.
The three fossils are reportedly a Mosasaurus skull,
Basilosaurid jaw, and Cetacean whale vertebra.
Bensaid stressed the need to strengthen the strategic
partnership between the two countries to enhance cooperation in the
field to counter illicit trafficking in cultural property.
Morocco is seeking to repatriate its cultural heritage through
signing deals with various countries.
In 2017, Morocco managed to block a planned auction in Paris of
a 66-million-year-old marine dinosaur skeleton which was originally
discovered in the city of Khouribga, central Morocco.
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107206021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.