Nagaland Unity Mall To Come Up In Chümoukedima Not Dimapur

Dimapur, Oct 7 (KNN) The Unity Mall, envisioned to promote and showcase Nagaland's One District One Product (ODOP) offerings will be built at the District Industries Centre (DIC) or erstwhile old Sugar Mill, under Chümoukedima and not in Dimapur.

This was announced by Nagaland Advisor for Department of Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, reported Mourung Express.







The Advisor mentioned this during a press briefing held on the sidelines of the seminar, 'Industry Business & Entrepreneurship via The Foothill Road' held at the Four Seasons hotel, Dimapur on Friday.



She was accompanied by Lezo Putsure, CEO of Educentre School of Business and Tali Longchar, Joint Director, MSME, Government of India.



Jakhalu reported that the concept of building unity malls has been a pet-project of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to be set up across the country and the nodal department for Nagaland will be the Department of Commerce and Industries.



“It will be set up in Chümoukedima (DIC) because that is where the department land is situated,” she said.



Addressing the confusion as to whether the project had initially been for Dimapur or Chümoukedima, Jakhalu explained that,“usually when we address places such as Chümoukedima or Niuland, we still continue to say Dimapur.”



Earlier, Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India had reported that the project would be in Dimapur for an estimated cost of Rs 145 crores.



“I'm assuming that in one of the conversations, to make it to easier to understand, some officers must have said Dimapur” she added.



Apart from that, nowhere in official department papers is it mentioned the Unity Mall will be in Dimapur, Jakhalu noted.



Moreover, she reasoned that for any large infrastructural project, the government requires several acres of land which Dimapur although regarded as the commercial hub, does not possess.“At DIC we have about 5-6 acres, so that is ideal,” she said.



Joint Director, Longchar also added that as per the Centre's directive, for any project requiring land, it should be state government land.



In regard to the poor condition of roads in Dimapur, not just the main portions but artery roads leading to colonies and villages, the Advisor revealed the lack of funds as the main pertinent issue.



“Road is a major problem for anyone, apart from the National Highways where the Central ministry can fund, the artery roads are usually funded by the state government,” she said.



However, she pointed out that, with the state's inability to generate its own revenue, the burden of over-staffing in government departments, about 60-70% of funds goes towards salaries and pensions, purchasing of power and paying back debt, only a meagre amount was left for development.



“Like how I am fighting to get some funding for my constituency, every MLAs is doing the same for their own constituency,” she added.

