Interroll Launches Autonomous Mobile Robot Top Module

To keep up with the ever-growing demand for autonomous material handling, Interroll has developed an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) Top Module as an expansion to its Light Conveyor Platform (LCP).

This roving conveyor solution has been successfully tested with MiR and Omron, two leading mobile robotics companies who have identified it as a preferred choice.

The current robotic market is evaluated with an annual growth rate of more than 20 percent by 2027, indicating a flourishing demand for collaborative robots and the integration of robotics in diverse fields such as logistics.

With the LCP AMR Top Module technology, Interroll is demonstrating its commitment to pushing boundaries and developing new robotics products to further revolutionise the market.

The LCP AMR Top Module conveyor module enables the handling of lightweight goods and offers a seamless interface which guarantees a smooth material flow when an AMR is integrated.

The end user can trust in a complete solution, the highest level of customer comfort, and an easy integration process.

AMRs are used in a variety of applications in fields such as material handling, production, manufacturing and goods transportation. The robots themselves are used for repetitive, rough or dangerous setups and can operate in a variety of environments.

The new solutions can be integrated very quickly and easily installed at any user site.

Jens Struewing, executive vice president products and technology at Interroll, says:“This new product launch reflects our commitment to addressing industry challenges and exemplifies our dedication to providing solutions in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“Undoubtedly, our new LCP AMR Top module will set new standards for the robotics environment in which we operate.”

Rasmus Smet Jensen, VP marketing and strategy MiR, says:“Product safety, standards and proven technologies are an important element of quality, ensuring that every item meets a level of excellence that customers can rely on and therefore we have decided to partner with Interroll on this project.

Daniel Rossek, EMEA system integrator manager Omron Europe, says:“We are pleased to partner with Interroll in this business.

“With the cutting-edge technology and adaptive capabilities, the LCP AMR Top Module will contribute to achieve new levels of efficiency, versatility and productivity.”

Moving forward, Interroll welcomes opportunities to continue advancing customers' success by collaborating with all robotics manufacturers and system integrators who are working with such AMR solutions.

The Interroll Lifetime Service team will support system integrators and end users with the initial LCP AMR Top Module installation and throughout the solution's complete lifetime of service.

When it comes to service, Interroll's expert service technicians are valuable source of strength, closely supporting customers worldwide. Production of the LCP AMR Top Module will start this year in Europe, with other Interroll regions to follow.