403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Toyota Reports Decline in November Sales
(MENAFN) Toyota Motor Corporation experienced declining sales and output figures for November, driven primarily by a steep downturn in the Chinese market following the end of government incentives for electric and fuel-efficient automobiles.
The automaker reported Thursday that worldwide sales—encompassing subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino—decreased 1.9% year-over-year to 965,919 units during November.
Manufacturing output similarly contracted, falling 3.4% compared to the previous year to reach 934,001 vehicles for the same month.
The Chinese market proved particularly challenging, with Toyota and Lexus brand sales plummeting 12% in November. The company attributed this decline to ended trade-in subsidy programs in major metropolitan areas that ran out of government funding.
Diplomatic friction between China and Japan has intensified since November, when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks regarding Taiwan that angered Beijing. China subsequently issued travel advisories warning its citizens against visiting Japan.
November production figures showed mixed regional performance: Toyota saw manufacturing increase 15% in Thailand and 9% in the US, while declining 14% in China, 9.7% in Japan, and 7.9% in the UK.
The EU recently reversed its combustion engine phase-out this month, potentially creating expanded timelines for traditional manufacturers to scale battery-electric vehicle production. This policy shift could benefit Chinese EV producers, though Japanese automakers like Toyota—pioneers of gas-electric hybrid systems—maintain competitive advantages over conventional gasoline-dependent legacy manufacturers.
US President Donald Trump has placed the carmaker in his crosshairs as he readies substantial tariffs on automobile and automotive component imports entering America.
Trump announced earlier this month opening pathways for Asian-manufactured compact "kei" vehicles to enter US markets, despite these cars currently failing to meet federal safety standards.
Responding to Trump's pressure, Toyota recently revealed plans to export three US-manufactured vehicle models back to Japan.
The automaker reported Thursday that worldwide sales—encompassing subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino—decreased 1.9% year-over-year to 965,919 units during November.
Manufacturing output similarly contracted, falling 3.4% compared to the previous year to reach 934,001 vehicles for the same month.
The Chinese market proved particularly challenging, with Toyota and Lexus brand sales plummeting 12% in November. The company attributed this decline to ended trade-in subsidy programs in major metropolitan areas that ran out of government funding.
Diplomatic friction between China and Japan has intensified since November, when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made remarks regarding Taiwan that angered Beijing. China subsequently issued travel advisories warning its citizens against visiting Japan.
November production figures showed mixed regional performance: Toyota saw manufacturing increase 15% in Thailand and 9% in the US, while declining 14% in China, 9.7% in Japan, and 7.9% in the UK.
The EU recently reversed its combustion engine phase-out this month, potentially creating expanded timelines for traditional manufacturers to scale battery-electric vehicle production. This policy shift could benefit Chinese EV producers, though Japanese automakers like Toyota—pioneers of gas-electric hybrid systems—maintain competitive advantages over conventional gasoline-dependent legacy manufacturers.
US President Donald Trump has placed the carmaker in his crosshairs as he readies substantial tariffs on automobile and automotive component imports entering America.
Trump announced earlier this month opening pathways for Asian-manufactured compact "kei" vehicles to enter US markets, despite these cars currently failing to meet federal safety standards.
Responding to Trump's pressure, Toyota recently revealed plans to export three US-manufactured vehicle models back to Japan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment