Bhima Gold Announces Bhima Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Festival Campaign To Capitalise On Festive NRI Footfall
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 22, 2025: Bhima Gold, India's iconic jewellery house and one of the country's most trusted names in purity, today announced the launch of its "Bhima Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Festival", a seasonal retail initiative that coincides with the annual return of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to India during the festive and holiday period. This campaign, now a bi-annual tradition at Bhima, is designed to position the brand as the most compelling destination for premium diamond jewellery purchases in December - a month that historically records significantly higher interest in diamond jewellery among visiting NRIs.
The campaign began on December 8, 2025, and will run across all Bhima stores till January 11, 2026. To mark the occasion, Bhima will unveil exclusive diamond collections, distinctive designs crafted for contemporary tastes, and exquisite solitaires that bring together global styling and deep Indian heritage influences. Alongside the curated product assortment, Bhima will introduce special December-only buying advantages. These will include compelling offers on select diamond ranges, attractive pricing structures, and purchase values specially tailored for international shoppers.
On Diamond Jewellery purchases -
- Get FREE 24-karat Gold Bar plus Rs. 10000 worth of jewellery, ON EVERY CARAT.
- Up to 100% OFF on making charges
Additional privileges for loyal diamond customers will also be unveiled, including -Get Rs 5000 extra per carat on exchange of your old Bhima Diamond jewellery, with a view to elevate the shopping experience for long-standing Bhima patrons and NRI families who have been loyal to the brand for multiple generations.
Bhima's diamond credibility rests firmly on its hallmark purity practices, certified solitaires, transparent valuation standards, and ethical procurement methods. As the NRI-dominated diamond buying period arrives, the brand is reinforcing these assurances through enhanced documentation protocols, valuation transparency, and additional customer support for international buyers with International Gemological Institute (IGI) and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), guaranteeing their authenticity and quality.
The brand remains equally committed to diamond design innovation. New collections - inspired by contemporary styling, wedding trends, fusion aesthetics, and modern heirloom concepts - will debut through the campaign. For international visitors looking to purchase for weddings, upcoming family ceremonies, or self-gifting, Bhima's diamond lines offer both aspirational beauty and long-term value.
The December "Bhima Brilliance Diamond Jewellery Festival" reflects Bhima's evolution as a category leader and its belief that diamonds are not merely ornaments, but emotional markers of identity, success, and personal storytelling. Reinforced by a century-long foundation of purity and trust, the campaign underscores Bhima's intention to expand its diamond share and strengthen its relationship with the global Indian consumer.
This exclusive festive offer is available only from 8th December 2025 to 11th January 2026 at all Bhima stores.
About Bhima Gold Pvt. Ltd.
The visionary Shri K. Lakshminarayana Bhattar founded Bhima Gold, a beacon of elegance and heritage, in 1925. From its inception, Bhima has been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and has become a distinguished name in the realm of jewellery in South India. Boasting 21 stores strategically located across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Bhima is the epitome of timeless elegance, offering an exquisite range of jewellery in gold, diamonds, and precious stones. Currently under the visionary leadership of Vishnusharan Bhatt, Bhima is expanding its footprint across diverse markets in South India. With a legacy spanning over a century, the brand remains unwaveringly committed to excellence, seamlessly blending timeless values with a dynamic approach to meet the evolving needs of society. Upholding principles of craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and a strong sense of philanthropy, Bhima continues to be the trusted destination for discerning individuals seeking exquisite jewellery and contributing to meaningful social welfare initiatives.
