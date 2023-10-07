AAP's Sanjay Singh Moves Plea Against ED, Alleges Risk Of Torture Amid Bid To Shift Him To Police Lockup

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After arresting Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise Policy case, the Enforcement Directorate tried to shift him to police station so that he could be tortured, claimed Aam Aadmi Party leader in a plea moved in Rouse Avenue court of Delhi.

He alleged the ED of shifting him from ED premises to Police Station Tughlak Road on purported grounds where he could be tortured. Through his legal counsels, Sanjay raised the issue of his safety and security his plea, Sanjay explained how he was told that he was being shifted to the police station because of the use of pesticides in the lockup of ED headquarters. He further claimed that it's beyond comprehension that a premier agency has only one lockup even if pesticide was used in the lockup then he should have been shifted to another lockup in the ED HQ. When he resisted the attempt, he was made to sleep outside the lockup and subjected to inhuman treatment, the plea stated the submissions, the Court asked for ED to stand on the application and will hear the matter shortly on Saturday Thursday the Court sent Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case ED on Wednesday evening arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence Singh is the third key leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia to be arrested in the case Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also involved in the same liquor policy scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same. The former Delhi Deputy CM and excise minister was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

