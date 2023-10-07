Vikrant Massey’S Wife Sheetal Thakur Looks As Pretty As Ever With Her Baby Bump; Says, ‘Mama In Making’

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Broken But Beautiful season 1 & 2 starrer Vikrant Massey & his wife Sheetal Thakur have recently shared their pregnancy news, on September 24, 2023, on Instagram with the caption 'New Beginnings' & 'We're Expecting! Baby Coming 2024'. Their fans, including bollywood celebs, couldn't stop congratulating the couple. Their comments were filled with immense love & blessings, from their fans & well - wishers.
Now, the beautiful Mama - to - be shared a lovely picture on her Instagram account, on Friday, flaunting her baby bump at the sea - shore. In the picture, she looks pretty in that white dress & can be seen adorably handling her baby bump at the beautiful beach & pleasant skylines in the background. Also, she added a second slide on the post, which is a poem by Nikki Tajiri which says, 'Pregnancy was a new perspective That loving myself was loving another That's the Truth Pregnancy or not' & added a caption saying 'Mama in Making'.
Again, the comment box was filled with blessings & love. On Sheetal Thakur's adorable post, Gauahar Khan commented 'So happy for you' with a red heart, Zara Khan commented with a white heart & evil eye emoji.
Vikrant Massey's upcoming Projects:
Haseena Dilruba actor will next be seen in Phir Aayi Haseena Dilruba, Sector 36, 12th Fail & Blackout.
