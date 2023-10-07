Communication With Nakhchivan To Take Place Through Territory Of Iran Via New Bridges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan and Iran enjoy multifaceted relations. It spans all economic, commercial, logistic and energy fields," Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chairman of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Iran, told reporters in Zangilan, Azernews reports.

Shahin Mustafayev said that during Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Co-Chairman of the Commission Mehrdad Bazrpash'visit to Azerbaijan more time will be devoted to improving transport relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister noted that cargo transportation grew by 41 percent in 8 months of this year. "In addition, there was a 47 percent rise in the volume of transit transportation. Also, the volume of transportation through the North-South international transport corridor has increased by 57 percent," he added.

Shahin Mustafayev pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev places an emphasis on carrying out restoration work in the areas liberated from occupation and successfully utilizing the potential of the areas:

According to him, currently, the highway from Horadiz to Agband is being built and the railway infrastructure is being restored. The region's transit capacity is improving as a result of these actions. At the same time, measures are being taken to facilitate shipping of commodities to and from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. For this purpose, an agreement was reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mustafayev noted that construction of a railway bridge is also planned in the vicinity. Within a year, the complete infrastructure will be put into place.