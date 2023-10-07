Communication With Nakhchivan To Take Place Through Territory Of Iran Via New Bridges

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan and Iran enjoy multifaceted relations. It spans all
economic, commercial, logistic and energy fields," Shahin
Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chairman of the State
Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the Iran, told reporters in Zangilan, Azernews reports.
Shahin Mustafayev said that during Iran's Minister of Roads and
Urban Development, Co-Chairman of the Commission Mehrdad
Bazrpash'visit to Azerbaijan more time will be devoted to improving
transport relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. Azerbaijani Deputy
Prime Minister noted that cargo transportation grew by 41 percent
in 8 months of this year. "In addition, there was a 47 percent rise
in the volume of transit transportation. Also, the volume of
transportation through the North-South international transport
corridor has increased by 57 percent," he added.
Shahin Mustafayev pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev places
an emphasis on carrying out restoration work in the areas liberated
from occupation and successfully utilizing the potential of the
areas:
According to him, currently, the highway from Horadiz to Agband
is being built and the railway infrastructure is being restored.
The region's transit capacity is improving as a result of these
actions. At the same time, measures are being taken to facilitate
shipping of commodities to and from the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic. For this purpose, an agreement was reached with the
Islamic Republic of Iran.
Mustafayev noted that construction of a railway bridge is also
planned in the vicinity. Within a year, the complete infrastructure
will be put into place.
