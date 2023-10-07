Qatar University Signs Strategic Partnership With Coursera

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) has signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Coursera, a leading online learning platform with access to over 10,000 world-class, job-relevant courses, specialisations, hands-on projects, and certificates from more than 300 leading university and industry educators worldwide. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 129 million registered learners from across the globe.

This collaborative initiative employs a multifaceted strategy aimed at enhancing the cross-skilling of current QU students, elevating the skills of graduates to prepare them for future employment, and offering a wide array of professional development opportunities to faculty members. These efforts are strategically aligned with the university's overarching plans to support the digital transformation of higher education in Qatar.

QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari, expressed enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating,“Qatar University is deeply committed to the holistic development of our students and faculty. This partnership with Coursera aligns seamlessly with the university's vision of fostering a culture of continuous learning and digital transformation in education. We are confident that this collaboration will catalyze our community's success.”

Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Prof Ibrahim Mohamed Al Kaabi, emphasised QU's commitment to equipping its students and graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving job market.

“In an era where rapid technological advancements and changing industries demand continuous learning and adaptation, upskilling and reskilling have become paramount. Through Coursera's vast array of online courses, QU students and graduates will access a wealth of educational resources at their fingertips, enabling them to enhance their employability and stay competitive in their chosen fields,” Prof Al Kaabi said.

General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Coursera, Kais Zribi, noted the crucial role of accessible, job-focused credentials and practical skills training in building a workforce that is both competitive and resilient. Zribi said the partnership with QU marks a significant milestone in empowering students to acquire skills for in-demand jobs at unprecedented speed and scale.

Director of the Digital Learning and Online Education Office at QU, Dr. Mohammad Alsmadi, also said,“At the Digital Learning and Online Education Office, we are committed to driving the digital transformation of higher education. This partnership with Coursera represents a strategic leap forward, aligning perfectly with our vision to promote participation and confidence in digital learning, integrate digital learning into Qatar University's education system, and enhance learning experiences through research and innovation in digital learning. By integrating Coursera's resources into our educational ecosystem, we are poised to offer unparalleled opportunities for our community to engage with cutting-edge digital education.”

The mission of the Digital Learning and Online Education Office is to promote participation and confidence in digital learning, integrate digital learning into QU's education system, and enhance learning experiences through research and innovation in digital learning to help individuals enhance their employability and stay competitive in their chosen fields.