Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 281,700

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 7, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 281,700 Russian military personnel, including 610 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 4,800 (+23 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,102 (+20) armored combat vehicles, 6,688 (+22) artillery systems, 808 (+2) MLRS, 541 (+1) air defense systems, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 5,185 (+27) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,530 cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,073 (+58) vehicles and fuel tanks, 956 (+5) special equipment units.

The data are being updated.

As reported, over the past day, 34 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders took place in different directions of the front.