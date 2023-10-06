(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hirschi Climbs Podium at Gran Piemonte





. Swiss champion 2nd, narrowly misses victory .

News | Team – 6th October 2023

Marc Hirschi once again proved his consistency as one of the top one-day racers of the moment – taking 2nd place at Gran Piemonte in Italy.

The Swiss sensation broke away on the final climb and formed a group of four riders along with eventual race winner Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quickstep). Davide Formolo had been active earlier in the stage, infiltrating a break of 30 riders which was swept up inside the final -20km.

Hirschi, who has seven victories to his name and numerous podiums will now take aim at Il Lombardia on Saturday before returning to the Veneto Classics to conclude his season.

Hirschi :“Obviously I wanted to take the win today but in the end Bagioli was just a little bit faster. I came into the final metres at speed from the back of the group and actually came up to pass him but he was just that bit stronger.

It was a hard start and eventually Formolo got away in a group of 30 which was perfect for us, to force the other teams to chase. On the last kicker I tried and got away in a group of four and we made it to the finish. I'll focus now on Saturday for Il Lombardia where I'll be supporting Pogačar and Yates.”

Gran Piemonte results 1.Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quickstep) 3:20:25 2.Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) s.t 3.Alex Aranburu (Movistar) s.t

The focus for the team now switches to Saturday's final monument of the season; Il Lombardia. Pogacar returns to the race that he's been victorious in over the last two editions, and is in the hunt for a hattrick of victories.







