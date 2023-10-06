New Railway Line To Be Built Between Eastern Zangazur And Nakhchivan Passing Through Iran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. On October 6, a
meeting was held in Baku between the Deputy Prime Minister of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the State Commission for
Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shahin Mustafayev,
and the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic
Republic of Iran, Mehrdad Bazrpash, Trend reports.
During the meeting the following documents were signed between
Azerbaijan and Iran:
- Protocol of Intent on the construction of a new railway line
and railway bridges between the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
passing through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran;
- Minutes of the meeting of the co-chairmen of the Joint Working
Group on the construction of a road border bridge and a pedestrian
crossing over the Araz River at the exit points of the Aghband
(Republic of Azerbaijan) - Kalala (Islamic Republic of Iran) state
border on the Azerbaijan-Iran state border.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107204732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.