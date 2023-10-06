(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Micregen's Secretomix Platform Wins Innovation of the Year at the 2023 UK Pharma Awards

Micregen's Ben Mellows and Rob Mitchell pictured receiving the Pharma Industry Award for the company's Secretomix Platform from Chris Allcock (CBRE)

Dr Athanasios Papadopoulos of Micregen.

Demonstrating excellence in the UK pharma industry. Innovation of the Year is reserved for a unique product, process, or technology.

- Barry Sharples, Executive Chairman at MicregenALDERLEY EDGE, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Micregen , a pioneering biotech company committed to increasing health span and prolonging the period of high-quality active life, is proud to announce that at the 2023 UK Pharma Industry Awards its Secretomix® Platform has won Innovation of the Year.The Secretomix® Platform represents a potential paradigm shift in regenerative medicine. It is designed to create various stem cell secretome formulations for different medical conditions associated with degeneration.The 2023 UK Pharma Industry Awards celebrates the most original and innovative individuals and companies demonstrating excellence in the UK pharma industry. Innovation of the Year is reserved for a unique product, process, or technology.INCREASING HEALTHY LIFE SPANWinning Innovation of the Year adds to Micregen's reputation for being a Biotech company at the cutting edge of stem cell-related therapeutics as the company progresses with its purpose of increasing healthy life span.Commenting on this remarkable feat, Executive Chairman and Co-founder at Micregen, Barry Sharples, said: "Peer-reviewed recognition in the field of longevity can only help build the life science industry's interest in regenerative medicine and healthy ageing. I am delighted that having finally come out of stealth mode, Micregen's Secretomix® Platform wins Innovation of the Year. Our gratitude goes to our dedicated team, advisors, collaborators, and supporters, whose outstanding contributions have made this possible."ABOUT MICREGENMicregen is a small biotech company headquartered in Cheshire, United Kingdom. It was founded in 2015 by Dr Steve Ray, a stem cell therapy expert and one of his patients, entrepreneur Barry Sharples. Their shared vision is to increase health span and prolong the period of high-quality active life for everyone. Micregen aims to achieve this through its proprietary platform technology, developed from a deep understanding of how stem cells can be manipulated to produce potent stem cell secretome, known as Secretomix®.Secretome products have been proven to facilitate tissue repair, modulate inflammation and scarring, activate resident stem cells, improve blood flow, and produce a pro-regenerative microenvironment across a wide range of organs and tissue types, presenting the possibility for Secretomix® therapeutics to ultimately target all the root causes of ageing as opposed to individual symptoms.STOP PRESS: Micregen have just appointed Dr Athanasios Papadopoulos as its Managing Director. Dr Papadopoulos, a consultant Bio-pathologist with over 20 years of global biopharmaceutical research, development and marketing authorisations' experience, took up his position on 1st October.Dr Papadopoulos brings a wealth of experience to Micregen, having spent many years in senior exec leadership roles within multinational biopharmaceutical companies like Novartis and Sanofi, guiding and managing multidisciplinary teams within the biopharmaceutical industry. His leadership acumen was evident in his previous role as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Emergex Vaccines Holding Ltd, where he contributed to pioneering a groundbreaking approach to immunotherapy and vaccine development, utilising cutting-edge technologies to create novel vaccines and immunopotentiation strategies.Dr Papadopoulos held pivotal roles in the research, development, and global marketing authorisations of novel biologicals and medications bringing life-saving vaccines to the public, like the first vaccine approved to combat Dengue fever Dengvaxia®, the Fluad®, the Bexsero®, and others.

