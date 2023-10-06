Indian-Origin Family Found Dead In New Jersey

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New York: A four-person family of Indian descent was found dead in New Jersey on October 4, and officials said that they suspect it was a murder-suicide. According to County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, when Plainsboro police visited their residence on Wednesday night in response to a call to check on their welfare, they discovered them dead.



The dead were identified as Tej Pratap Singh, 43, Sonal Parihar, 42, their 10-year-old son and six-year-old daughter.

The preliminary conclusion is that the husband took his own life after killing his wife and children.



Plainsboro Mayor Peter Cantu said in a post on social media platform X, "What happened in our community is beyond comprehension."

"We are saddened by this tragic event," he added.

According to family members who gathered outside the house and spoke to WCBS TV, the parents were a happy couple who could not understand what had happened. Both

were employed by the information technology industry, one of them in human resources.

Details awaited...