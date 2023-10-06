Community Calls On Armenia, EU, France, And Germany To Reconsider Their Position

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenia, the EU, France,
and Germany to reconsider their position. The Community stated that
the Granada statement by Armenia, EU, France, and Germany is
discriminatory, Azernews reports.
"We, the Western Azerbaijan Community, representing Azerbaijanis
forcibly expelled from Armenia, express our deep disappointment and
concern at the discriminatory statement made by the leaders of
Armenia, the EU, France and Germany on 5 October 2023 in Granada,
Spain. They deliberately chose not to recognize the equal and
legitimate right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to
their homes. This erroneous and unilateral statement denying our
right to return not only perpetuates our suffering but also
increases tensions in the region, hindering the prospects for
lasting peace and reconciliation.
The community of Western Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to
Armenia, the EU, and its Member States to facilitate our safe and
dignified return to our ancestral land. Unfortunately, our requests
have been met with indifference and silence. With its
discriminatory statement in Granada, the EU and some of its member
States have in fact supported Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing
against Azerbaijanis.
We call on Armenia, the EU, France, and Germany to reconsider
their position and recognize the rights of ethnic Azerbaijanis
expelled from Armenia to return to their homes in safety and
dignity," the Community said.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107201078
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.