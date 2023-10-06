Community Calls On Armenia, EU, France, And Germany To Reconsider Their Position

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenia, the EU, France, and Germany to reconsider their position. The Community stated that the Granada statement by Armenia, EU, France, and Germany is discriminatory, Azernews reports.

"We, the Western Azerbaijan Community, representing Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia, express our deep disappointment and concern at the discriminatory statement made by the leaders of Armenia, the EU, France and Germany on 5 October 2023 in Granada, Spain. They deliberately chose not to recognize the equal and legitimate right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes. This erroneous and unilateral statement denying our right to return not only perpetuates our suffering but also increases tensions in the region, hindering the prospects for lasting peace and reconciliation.

The community of Western Azerbaijan has repeatedly appealed to Armenia, the EU, and its Member States to facilitate our safe and dignified return to our ancestral land. Unfortunately, our requests have been met with indifference and silence. With its discriminatory statement in Granada, the EU and some of its member States have in fact supported Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis.

We call on Armenia, the EU, France, and Germany to reconsider their position and recognize the rights of ethnic Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes in safety and dignity," the Community said.