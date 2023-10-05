Kuwait Displays Its National Flower Al-Arfaj At Qatar's Expo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national flower, Al-Arfaj, is displayed at Doha Expo 2023, signaling sustainability, steadfastness and beauty.

The drawing depicting the flower contains the letter K in reference to the State of Kuwait in addition to the letters of the full word Kuwait.

The logo colors allude to Kuwait's sands and sea. The green signal the plants' leaves, the yellow is the color of the national flower Al-Arfaj, the black and white refer to the wall of the Kuwaiti pavilion at the exhibition. (end) sss