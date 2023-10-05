Real Estate Visionary Stephen Harbaugh Announces Ambitious Project On Stocking Island, Exuma, Bahamas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephen Harbaugh in Exuma, Bahamas

Stocking Island, Exuma, Bahamas

EXUMA, BAHAMAS, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned real estate developer Stephen Harbaugh, known for his exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to philanthropy, is making waves in the world of luxury development. He has recently acquired forty acres of pristine land on Stocking Island in Exuma, Bahamas, with a plan to create an unparalleled island resort escape for the discerning traveler as well as opulent beach estates for those looking to integrate unparalleled beauty into their general life. Collaborating with seasoned but silent investors, as well as Adelheid Waumboldt, a partner from the esteemed ISET Agency, Harbaugh aims to redefine the standards of luxury living.Stephen Harbaugh, a dedicated family man, builder, and philanthropist, has left an indelible mark on the New Jersey real estate landscape. As the founder of Harbaugh Custom Homes , he has successfully delivered over 180 custom luxury beach homes in Stone Harbor and Avalon, New Jersey since 2008. His commitment to detailed craftsmanship and timeless design has set "Harbaugh Homes" as the gold standard on Seven Mile Island. Beyond his residential ventures, Steve is the Founder and President of Harbaugh Developers, a commercial real estate development entity. Some of his notable completed projects include co-working spaces, storage facilities, medical office buildings, and the acclaimed Harbaugh Village. In 2019, Harbaugh and his family founded George's House , a 501(c)3 organization honoring his late father, dedicated to providing transitional housing for displaced families and ensuring children have toys year-roundNow, Stephen Harbaugh is poised to bring his expertise in home-building and development to a new frontier - the Exuma Islands in the Bahamas. Harbaugh has teamed up with master-builder, Rodney Burrows, owner of Burrows Developers Ltd , who is native to the Bahamas and has been building in Exuma since 1993. Burrows has previously constructed private island projects such as Samson Cay, Highbourne Cay, and Musha Cay (owned by David Copperfield.)The Stocking Island Project will feature ecological and environmentally protective systems such as a locally sourced reverse-osmosis water treatment plant and landscaping conducive to maintaining a flourishing flora and fauna population. Burrows will employ local Bahamians for construction, while Harbaugh has tapped local professionals to complete the legal, civil engineering, structural engineering, and architectural work. The duo insist that it is a priority to give-back and add to the economical bottom line of Exuma through the work they will complete.The development will consist of approximately twenty private estates, all with views of the Caribbean Sea, and many with views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea. Estates will feature either beach front or beach access depending on lot location. Amenities will abound including but not limited to a beach club, restaurant, and state-of-the-art spa. Adelheid Waumboldt, of ISET Agency, will serve as Creative Director, working closely with Harbaugh to bring in global concepts of timeless luxury to delight the eyes and meet the needs of the private-island guests and owners.Stephen Harbaugh, in collaboration with his esteemed partners, will begin to transform Stocking Island of Exuma into the epitome of luxury living and Caribbean elegance and anticipates breaking ground in January of 2024. This venture is set to redefine what it means to experience the perfect island escape, offering a 'premium for privacy' never quite seen before.

