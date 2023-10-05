Renowned Pianist And Conductor, Boris Cepeda, Relocates To Atlanta And Unveils European Piano Academy

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Boris Cepeda, an accomplished pianist and conductor, will now call Atlanta home. It's a groundbreaking move made possible through a“genius” visa designated for individuals with extraordinary abilities. This move marks a significant chapter in his illustrious career.







Photo Caption: Boris Cepeda – © Katja Cepeda.

Born in Ecuador and raised in Germany, Cepeda's unique blend of cultural influences brings a rich background and international acclaim to this vibrant city. His educational journey took him from the German School in Quito to the University of Fine Arts in Bremen, Germany, where he pursued his piano studies.

And now this relocation is underscored by his unwavering commitment to furthering his successful career as a pianist and orchestra conductor. His goal is to share his knowledge through teaching and research at prestigious academic institutions.

Central to this exciting new career chapter is the European Piano Academy of Atlanta, which he co-founded with his wife, Katja. The academy offers top-tier piano education and mentorship, and together, the couple's decades of experience and expertise will help to nurture the next generation of piano virtuosos.

Through this relocation, Cepeda aims to continue his legacy of musical excellence while sharing his passion and expertise with a new community of music enthusiasts and aspiring artists in the heart of Georgia.

In 2021, he attained the prestigious title of Steinway Artist, a testament to his exceptional talents. Since he was 7-years old, he has graced legendary concert halls around the world, leaving audiences enthralled with performances at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York and the Berliner Philharmonie.

Cepeda is not just a remarkable performer, he's also an accomplished music educator and researcher. His recent role as Head of Music and deputy director of the choir at an opera house in Germany showcases his musical versatility and depth.

In addition to his musical achievements, Cepeda has received several distinguished awards, including the Schubert Prize from the German Schubert Association and the Vicente Rocafuerte Medal from the Ecuadorian National Parliament for outstanding cultural merits. He has also clinched first prizes at piano competitions in Ecuador, further highlighting his extraordinary musical abilities.

Looking ahead, Cepeda has a dynamic schedule that includes concerts and master classes in Tampa, FL; Münster, Germany; and Casa de la Música in Quito, Ecuador. His calendar also features upcoming conducting engagements with the National Symphony Orchestra of Ecuador; and the Symphony Orchestra of the City of Cuenca – more testaments to his artistic versatility.

For more information, visit the official website at:

About Boris Cepeda:

Cepeda is a world-renowned pianist and conductor with a distinguished career spanning several decades. He has achieved international acclaim for his virtuosic performances and contributions to the world of classical music. As a Steinway Artist, he continues to inspire audiences with his artistry and shares his expertise as a teacher and researcher at prestigious institutions around the world.

News Source: Boris Cepeda