Global Nagpur Summit To Be Held On Dec 9-10

Nagpur, Oct 5 (KNN) The Global Nagpur Summit and awards is being organised by the Nagpur First Foundation in the city on December 9-10.

Sessions on IT, textile and social work would also be held during the event. As many as 500 delegates are expected to take part in the IT session, said Amitabh Khanna, the executive committee member of Nagpur First who is also chairing the summit.







At the event, awards will be given away to persons from Nagpur for their success in 16 categories.

As per reports, senior bureaucrats are also expected to take part in the textile summit. Issues like making Vidarbha a textile hub and gaps in the policy will be discussed during the summit.

Nagpur already has a presence of domestic IT majors. Now, attempts will be made to bring foreign companies to Nagpur. NASSCOM has also committed to send one of its representatives for the summit.

