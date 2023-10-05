Turkish Military Conducts 3Rd Air Operation Against PKK In N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Türkiye's military carried out its third cross-border air operation into Iraq on Wednesday, after a suicide bomb attack in the capital Ankara on Sunday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned at a security meeting on Wednesday that all the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) infrastructure and energy facilities in Syria and Iraq are now“legitimate targets for the Turkish military.”

Fidan revealed that the two assailants responsible for Sunday's suicide bomb attack in Ankara came from Syria. Turkish Interior Ministry identified the two attackers as PKK members.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. Türkiye also sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The attack in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry's building on Sunday resulted in the injuries of two police officers. During the attack, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the other was shot dead by the police.

The Turkish Armed Forces carried out two major air operations on Sunday and Tuesday against the PKK and destoryed 22 targets including caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses in northern Iraq, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in northern Iraq against the PKK, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria in order to create a YPG-free zone along its border with neighboring countries. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author