AZAL Supported The Creation Of A Film About Heydar Aliyev's Visit To Italy (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijani travel blogger Azer Garib presented a film entitled “Bir səfərin izi ilə”, dedicated to the official visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Italy in 1997. The presentation of the film took place on October 4 at the Nizami Cinema.

This fascinating project takes us through the historical cities of Italy visited by Heydar Aliyev, showing us the unofficial aspects of the official visit.

Together with the traveller, the viewer will go on an astonishing journey through Rome, Naples, Pompeii and the island of Capri, capturing the unusual moments of the visit.

Azer Gharib, a well-known journalist and the author of the idea of the film, also stressed that other films will be created in this format, talking about the exciting details of the four visits of the National Leader.

The support of Azerbaijan Airlines, whose social mission is to enhance culture and preserve the country's heritage, has allowed this project to become a reality.