Particle Beam Directed Energy Weapon Market - An Emerging Hint Of Opportunity

Particle Beam Directed Energy Weapon Market by Product, by Application and by Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global particle beam directed energy weapon (DEW) market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for hi-tech weapon systems. A particle beam is a stream of charged or neutral particles, travelling at very high velocities, in many cases moving at near the speed of light. The particle beam directed energy weaponry hits the target object with a stream of accelerated particles with high kinetic energy, which is then transferred to the molecules of the target. DEW delivers energy directly to the target without the need of a delivery mechanism such as rocket or missile, and has the potential to be used from all the existing platforms.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Defense contractors are forced to shut down their production operations due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Research & development of directed energy weapons will be adversely impacted during the lockdown period, since research organizations rely on international workforce.

Directed energy weapons manufacturers are facing short-term operational issues due to lack of supply of components necessary for manufacturing of such a sophisticated weapon system owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of directed energy weapons will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons, increase in demand for high-speed weapon system, and rise in adoption of DEW as missile countermeasure are the factors that drive the global directed energy weapons market. However, high development cost & policies against transfer of state-of-art technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure and breakthroughs in laser technology present new pathways in the industry.

The global directed energy weapons market trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of DEW as missile countermeasures

Directed energy weapons offer accuracy & precision and are cheaper per shot than the traditional missile countermeasures. For instance, in 2020, the US Military has asked for 34 million USD in funding for the neutral particle beam program (NPB) for fiscal year 2020. The beam of charged particles, NPB, hits the target and produces effects similar to that of laser, namely extreme heat on the surface of the target capable of burning a hole through certain materials depending on the strength of the weapon. The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) requested a total of 380 million USD through 2023 fiscal cycle for development of the directed energy weapon. Further, the US officials have set out a goal of testing of at least one space-based missile defense system prototype by 2022 and the deployment of an operational capability at the earliest practicable date. In addition, since particle beams respond different to different materials, there is the potential that the system might also have the capability to discriminate between real incoming warheads a ballistic missile has released and decoys. Such rise in adoption of DEW as missile countermeasure will be driving the global particle beam directed energy weapons market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global particle beam directed energy weapon industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global particle beam directed energy weapon market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global particle beam directed energy weapon market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global particle beam directed energy weapon market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the particle beam directed energy weapon market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the particle beam directed energy weapon market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players: Raytheon Company, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog Inc., Textron Inc., Rheinmetall AG, BAE Systems PLC, Quinetiq Group PLC., The Boeing Company

By Product: Lethal, Non-Lethal

By Application: Homeland, Defense

By Platform:Airborne, Naval, Ground-Based

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East, Africa



