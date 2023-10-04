Thinksys Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enhancing Managed Security Services and Strengthening Partnership with Scrut Automation for Global Security Compliance Solutions

- Rajiv Jain, CEO of ThinkSys, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone for global software services, ThinkSys has secured the ISO 27001 Certification, reinforcing its commitment to unparalleled security standards. This accreditation affirms ThinkSys' dedication to excellence in managed security services and amplifies its strategic partnership with Scrut Automation to provide worldwide security compliance solutions.ISO 27001 Certification: A Testament to Excellence in SecurityThe ISO 27001 Certification represents a universal standard for information security management. ThinkSys' certification achievement underscores a rigorous adherence to global best practices in protecting customer data and maintaining privacy. It places ThinkSys at the forefront of security excellence, signaling that data integrity is a core value to clients and partners alike.With this prestigious certification, ThinkSys enters a new era of protection in managed security services. The company will now offer enhanced, customized security solutions tailored to the unique needs of its global clients. ThinkSys' comprehensive security services portfolio, backed by ISO 27001, ensures a robust, flexible, and scalable approach to data protection.ThinkSys Partners with Scrut Automation: The Power of PartnershipThe collaboration between ThinkSys and Scrut Automation takes on a new dimension with the ISO 27001 Certification. Scrut Automation, a leader in security compliance solutions, is partnering with ThinkSys to innovate and deliver cutting-edge security services. This alliance is poised to revolutionize how organizations approach data protection, compliance, and risk management.In an age where data breaches and cyber threats are rising, ThinkSys' ISO 27001 Certification and its strengthened partnership with Scrut Automation take on critical importance. Businesses can now trust ThinkSys with their most sensitive data, confident they are partnering with a certified leader in global security compliance. The combined expertise of ThinkSys and Scrut Automation creates a formidable defense against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.“This partnership is built on a shared vision for delivering top-tier security compliance solutions that are accessible, affordable, adaptable”,said Anshul Jain,CEO of ThinkSys.About Thinksys:ThinkSys, a US-based Software Services Provider, is a leader in tailored software solutions across various industries. ThinkSys delivers innovative, quality, and cost-effective solutions by embracing cutting-edge technology. The ISO 27001 Certification adds to its credibility, ensuring the highest security and data protection standards.ThinkSys WebsiteAbout Scrut Automation:Scrut Automation is a global leader in security compliance solutions. With a relentless focus on innovation and excellence, Scrut provides state-of-the-art security services to organizations worldwide. The partnership with ThinkSys amplifies its reach and impact, delivering unparalleled security compliance solutions for a rapidly changing world.

