UK Space Agency, Japanese Aerospace Agency Sign Cooperation Agreement In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The UK Space Agency (UKSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) have signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, taking place in Baku.

"The cooperation between Japan and the UK represents one of the most effective methods to enhance the capabilities of Japan's H3 rockets. Usually missiles are tracked by ground stations, but we are using satellites instead. This reduces the number of objects on the ground, provides a flexible orbit, and facilitates operations when the missile is launched. Therefore, this cooperation is of great importance," commented JAXA spokesman Masaya Ido.

Specific details of the cooperation are not disclosed.

Earlier, JAXA stated that it is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the framework of the international space program "Artemis".

At the moment, JAXA is successfully cooperating with Azercosmos, deepening partnership and participation in various projects and research.