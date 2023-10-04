UK Space Agency, Japanese Aerospace Agency Sign Cooperation Agreement In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The UK Space
Agency (UKSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
have signed a cooperation agreement, Trend reports.
The signing took place on the sidelines of the 74th
International Astronautical Congress, taking place in Baku.
"The cooperation between Japan and the UK represents one of the
most effective methods to enhance the capabilities of Japan's H3
rockets. Usually missiles are tracked by ground stations, but we
are using satellites instead. This reduces the number of objects on
the ground, provides a flexible orbit, and facilitates operations
when the missile is launched. Therefore, this cooperation is of
great importance," commented JAXA spokesman Masaya Ido.
Specific details of the cooperation are not disclosed.
Earlier, JAXA stated that it is ready to cooperate with
Azerbaijan within the framework of the international space program
"Artemis".
At the moment, JAXA is successfully cooperating with Azercosmos,
deepening partnership and participation in various projects and
research.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107187311
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.