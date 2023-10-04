Ambassador Ayyad Presents Credentials To South Africa

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Ambassador Wasfi Ayyad on Tuesday presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom to South Africa.

